GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Wine Trails of Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, will conduct a reboot of Finger Lakes Wine Month next month.
Through specialty tastings and varied experiences at member wineries, virtual tastings and online events meet-ups, and happy hours at favorite regional restaurants, the organizations have partnered to invite people to celebrate the new and improved Finger Lakes wine region.
“We are very excited about our organizations partnering together for this region-wide promotion,” said Brittany Gibson, executive director of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, a sentiment was echoed by Kyle Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance.
“We look forward to increasing the visibility of the Finger Lakes wine region through this collaboration,” Gibson added. “2021 will be the first of many years where we’ll celebrate Finger Lakes Wine Month in August, and we can’t wait to kick it off.”
Participating wineries will be identified by flying a Finger Lakes Wine Month flag during August. Specials, promotions and events planned for the month will be listed on www.flxwinemonth.com, shared on social media by the participating organizations and wineries, and have the hashtag #flxwinemonth.