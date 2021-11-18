SENECA FALLS — Austin’s Collectibles, Antiques, Secondhand Shop and Flea Market has reopened in its new location at the corner of Route 89 and Routes 5&20.
A live auction with Clayton Page kicked off a ribbon-cutting celebration. Also present were several vendors and a DJ.
The Austins thanked everyone who helped to make the event a success, including the helpers who provided behind-the-scenes support.
Born out of a lifelong passion, and in business since 2015, the Austins are excited about the new location, and have plans for future expansion.
Austin’s Collectibles has a large assortment of items that cater to a wide variety of interests, from furniture to knick-knacks.
Anyone interested in being a vendor is encouraged to stop by or call to inquire. Austin’s Collectibles also offers scheduled clean-outs.
Austin’s Collectibles is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it is open by appointment only.
For more information, call (315) 719-1075.
