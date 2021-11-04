GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its next Business After Hours Networking Mixer at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10.
Guests will have the opportunity to visit and tour the Taste NY Market inside the Welcome Center, learn more about the meaning behind their “Wine & Water” campaign, and discover more about the tourism industry in the state of New York and the Finger Lakes region.
Due to the various amenities at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, the chamber is extending this month’s invitation out to chamber members and their families.
A presentation and multiple drawings, as well as a group photo, will take place shortly after 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Business After Hours season pass holders are encouraged to use their guest passes and bring a co-worker or friend. 2020 season passes sold prior to COVID shutdowns will be accepted. You do not need to have a physical pass present with you to attend the event.
RSVP no later than Tuesday to reserve your spot. Contact the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or email info@genevany.com to register.