ALBANY – A Wayne County manufacturer is expanding for the second time in five years.
On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that custom ingredient maker Baldwin Richardson Foods is spending $50 million to expand its manufacturing facilities in Macedon and Williamson.
The equipment, technology and construction investments at the facilities are part of an effort to meet the changing requirements for food manufacturing and labeling that consumers are demanding, the state said. The expansion will create up to 60 new jobs, while retaining 364 more positions.
The two-phase expansion, which is underway, will allow the company to expand product lines and enhance sustainability practices at each facility, the state said. The project is set for completion in late 2024.
“New York is incredibly proud to continue our support for Baldwin Richardson Foods as it creates new, top-quality jobs for the hard-working men and women in the Finger Lakes region, strengthening the local economy,” Hochul said. “The company’s continued investment in Wayne County is further proof that the food industry in the region is robust and vibrant, and this project will further fuel this momentum.”
The Illinois-based company develops and manufactures custom ingredients,with branded products such as Mrs. Richardson’s Toppings and Nance’s Mustards and Condiments. It also develops sauces, syrups, condiments, flavored beverage syrups and flavor bases for distributors. And it is also one of the largest Black family-owned and-operated businesses in the food industry, the state noted.
“Baldwin Richardson Foods pairs a legacy of customer commitment with state-of-the-art technology to stay at the forefront of innovation,” said company President Erin Tolefree. “This significant investment will enable us to strengthen not only that commitment but also the economy of Wayne County and the Finger Lakes region as we provide new jobs and the environmental stewardship necessary for a sustainable future. We look forward to continued partnership to revitalize the communities of this region.”
Empire State Development said it has offered up to $2.5 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Program credits in exchange for job creation commitments and a $2 million capital grant. Wayne County, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the project, the state said.
In 2018, the company embarked on a $35 million expansion of the Williamson plant, adding over 50,000 square feet to the 160,000-square-foot facility it purchased from Seneca Foods several years ago.