GENEVA — Employees from Bank of the Finger Lakes, a unit of Wayne Bank, donated more than $2,800 to local non-profit organizations recently.

Over the past several years, employees from the bank’s Geneva and Penn Yan offices have contributed to a “Sunshine Fund” each week. This fund was established to help spread sunshine to local charities, by having employees donate in order to dress casually for work on Fridays.

“As a community bank, we are committed to supporting local non-profit organizations throughout our markets,” said Lewis Critelli, president and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Wayne Bank.

Bank employees donated Sunshine Fund money to the following organizations:

  • American Cancer Society — Relay for Life of the Finger Lakes.
  • Beverly Animal Shelter.
  • FLACRA.
  • Geneva Boys & Girls Club.
  • Geneva Center of Concern.
  • Geneva Community Lunch Program.
  • Geneva Education Foundation.
  • Gorham Food Pantry.
  • Geneva Little League.
  • Geneva Reads.
  • Mozaic.
  • Yates County Public Health — First Responders Lunch.
  • YMCA Camp Cory.

