GENEVA — Employees from Bank of the Finger Lakes, a unit of Wayne Bank, donated more than $2,800 to local non-profit organizations recently.
Over the past several years, employees from the bank’s Geneva and Penn Yan offices have contributed to a “Sunshine Fund” each week. This fund was established to help spread sunshine to local charities, by having employees donate in order to dress casually for work on Fridays.
“As a community bank, we are committed to supporting local non-profit organizations throughout our markets,” said Lewis Critelli, president and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Wayne Bank.
Bank employees donated Sunshine Fund money to the following organizations:
- American Cancer Society — Relay for Life of the Finger Lakes.
- Beverly Animal Shelter.
- FLACRA.
- Geneva Boys & Girls Club.
- Geneva Center of Concern.
- Geneva Community Lunch Program.
- Geneva Education Foundation.
- Gorham Food Pantry.
- Geneva Little League.
- Geneva Reads.
- Mozaic.
- Yates County Public Health — First Responders Lunch.
- YMCA Camp Cory.