HONESDALE, Pa. — Bank of the Finger Lakes has welcomed Duke Connors to its team.
Connors was hired as vice president and retail business banking development officer of the Finger Lakes region.
“His extensive experience, financial expertise, and commitment to the local community will be an asset as we work to enhance customer relationships and expand our municipal portfolio in the Finger Lakes market,” said Lewis Critelli, president and CEO of Wayne Bank, which owns Bank of the Finger Lakes.
Connors has 15-plus years of municipal banking experience and volunteers with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York. He holds bachelor’s and a master’s degrees from SUNY Empire State College.