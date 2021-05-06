GENEVA — Andrew Rice has joined the commercial lending team at Bank of the Finger Lakes, while Melinda Jensen has been promoted to community office manager of the Geneva branch.
Rice is vice president of commercial and agricultural banking. A New York Bankers Association agricultural representative, he has over 32 years’ experience handling agricultural, commercial, consumer, and residential relationships.
Rice lives in Canandaigua with his wife, Robin. They have two adult children.
Jensen started with Bank of the Finger Lakes in 2008. She has served in a number of roles.
Jensen is a Girl Scout leader who has been active with bank-related community initiatives, including Toys for Tots, coat drives and food pantry collections.
She lives in Stanley with her husband, Matt, and their two children.