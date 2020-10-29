GENEVA — October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and online security is something the Bank of the Finger Lakes takes seriously. Frequent training and testing is an intrinsic part of their information security program and the bank wishes to share their best tips with the public.
Heidi Westfall, Vice President and Bank Administration Officer, leads cybersecurity initiatives at the Bank and encourages customers to remain diligent in protecting their non-public information. Ms. Westfall offers the following five tips to keep your online banking secure:
1. Don’t make passwords easy to guess. Create a strong, long passphrase. Strong passwords are considered over eight characters in length and are made up of upper and lowercase letters, number, and symbols.
2. Do not share personally identifiable information (PII) with unknown parties or over unsecure public networks. Public Wi-Fi does not provide a secure internet connection, so do not use public Wi-Fi for internet banking.
3. Be up to date. Keep your computer and mobile device software updated to the latest version.
4. Do not open and respond to suspicious emails. Emails that ask you to provide personal information are called phishing emails. These emails may look legitimate, but are designed to trick you into sharing your bank and credit or debit card information. Just remember, your bank will never ask you for personal information through an email or text.
5. Keep an eye on your transaction history. Monitor your account and contact your bank to report any suspicious transactions as soon as possible.
Bank of the Finger Lakes is located in Geneva at 389 Hamilton St. and in Penn Yan at 100 Main St. Hours at both locations are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.