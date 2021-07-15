GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District held a “sponsor toast” on the Seneca Lake waterfront recently, the spot where the Glorious Garlic Festival will happen in 2022. The event featured remarks from the festival’s new lead sponsor, an announcement of event dates, and a celebratory wine toast.
Fox Run Vineyards’ Glorious Garlic Festival will be presented by Bank of the Finger Lakes through a one-year, $15,000 sponsorship. Organizers anticipate the festival will cost nearly $75,000 to host, and significant community investment will be required to make it a success. Geneva Growth also is on board with a $10,000 sponsorship for 2022.
“Bank of the Finger Lakes is honored to serve as a lead sponsor of this event,” said Heidi Westfall, Bank of the Finger Lakes’ vice president of bank administration. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Geneva BID and Fox Run Vineyards to bring the Glorious Garlic Festival to the beautiful Geneva lakefront, and look forward to a successful event for our Finger Lakes community.”
The event included welcoming remarks from Geneva BID Executive Director Michael Mills. Scott Osborn, co-founder of Fox Run Vineyards and the Glorious Garlic Festival, was on hand to announce that the festival will occur Aug. 13-14, 2022. Guests celebrated with a toast of Fox Run Vineyards’ 2020 Dry Rosé.
“Hosting a festival that will bring more than 14,000 people to Geneva downtown next August is a big undertaking, requiring human and financial capital investment like the amazing gift announced today,” Mills said. “Bank of the Finger Lakes has been an integral part of the community for years, and they are already showing their incredible level of engagement with this gift and the volunteer service on our planning committee.”
Fox Run Vineyards, which founded and hosted the festival for 27 years before COVID-19 caused the 2020 and ’21 events to be canceled, will remain a partner in the event through a transfer agreement that passed ownership to the Geneva BID.
“The Garlic Festival’s return in 2022 and move to downtown Geneva is a true light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” said state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester.