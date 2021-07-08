GENEVA — Several employees from the commercial lending team at Bank of the Finger Lakes’ Geneva office have been promoted.
Kyle Ackart, Josh Burden, Jim King and Michael Scaglione were promoted, as was Lisa Taylor from the loan operations team.
King was promoted to senior vice president. He manages the banking relationships for his commercial and agricultural customers.
King joined Bank of the Finger Lakes in 2019. He has 32 years of banking experience. The Waterloo resident serves as the treasurer for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Scaglione, who was elevated to senior vice president, manages the banking relationships for his commercial and agricultural customers. He joined Bank of the Finger Lakes in 2013, and he possesses 30 years of banking experience. The Seneca Falls resident serves on the Seneca County Planning Board and Seneca Housing Inc. Board of Directors, assists the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corp., and is a member of Seneca Falls Kiwanis.
Burden, who was promoted to vice president, works with local businesses to meet their borrowing needs. He joined Bank of the Finger Lakes in 2014. The Penn Yan resident is the past treasurer of the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center in Geneva.
Ackart was promoted to assistant vice president. He works with businesses in Geneva and Penn Yan to meet their borrowing needs. Ackart joined Bank of the Finger Lakes in January 2016. The Rochester resident serves on the Geneva Family YMCA Board of Directors.
Taylor was promoted to loan operations officer. She is responsible for monitoring workflow within the commercial loan administration and documentation areas, as well as supporting the adherence of internal policies, procedures, and practices to stay compliant with all regulatory requirements.
Taylor, a Geneva resident works out of the Geneva administration office, was one of the first employees to start with Bank of the Finger Lakes in 2007 when it opened for business. She is an active team member for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life in Geneva.