AUBURN — Unity House has a new member on its board of directors. Kerry Barnes of the Tompkins County Public Library Foundation began her new duties in December.
“I’m looking forward to working with Kerry; I like her energy,” Unity House Executive Director Liz Smith said. “Kerry has years of experience in non-profit fundraising and development, and that was an area of expertise we wished to fill on our board. Her skill sets fit nicely with our needs, and I’m sure she will bring new insight to our work.”
Barnes has been the assistant director of the Tompkins County Public Library Foundation for the past three years, where she was responsible for public fundraising and development initiatives. Prior to that, she was the director of development at Longview and Historic Ithaca. She is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Finger Lakes Chapter, serves on the TCAT advisory board, and is an annual participant in Ithaca Hospicare’s highly successful Women Swimmin’ fundraising event.
“I am thrilled to join the board of Unity House and support its important work,” Barnes said. “As the family member of a person with developmental disabilities, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges they face in navigating the world and what a vital role Unity House plays in providing support, services, and advocacy in our communities. I’m so proud to have the opportunity to serve Unity House as a board member.”
Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Ithaca College, and master’s degrees in elementary education and reading education from Alfred University.