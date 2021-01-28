ROCHESTER — Barton & Loguidice, a firm that specializes in engineering, planning, environmental, and landscape architecture, has promoted three members in its Rochester office.
Nicole Cleary, P.L.A., was promoted to senior project landscape architect. The Canandaigua resident earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry at Syracuse University. She is a member of the firm’s sustainable planning and design practice area.
Darik Jordan was promoted to senior project manager. The Victor resident earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental health and safety management from Rochester Institute of Technology. Jordan is a member of the firm’s environmental practice area.
David Hanny, CPESC, CPSWQ, LEED AP, was promoted to senior associate. Hanny is a resident of Fairport.