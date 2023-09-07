The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is looking for applicants for the 2024 Torch Awards for Ethics.
The Torch Awards for Ethics honors companies with leaders who demonstrate a high level of personal character and ensure that the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics and consequently generate trust. These companies generate a high level of trust among their employees, their customers, and their communities. The award embodies the Better Business Bureau mission of advancing marketplace trust.
Applications are due by Dec. 1.
The Torch Awards is open to for-profit and non-profit organizations of all sizes located within BBB’s 48 county service areas. BBB accreditation is not required.
For profit applicants must have a minimum of a “B” rating with BBB; non-profit applicants must complete the Charitable Standards Evaluation process and meet all BBB Standards for Charity Accountability; organizations must have been in business for three years and organizations must meet BBB’s 8 Standards of Trust.
All financial obligations must be met and applicants are not eligible if they have received the Torch Award in the past five years. Government agencies are not eligible to submit an application.
Entries are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders. Written submission, including examples, stories and documents, should provide a robust and accurate depiction of the organization’s focus on character, culture, customers and community. Supporting documents and attachments can range from handbooks, internal documentation, or photos from events.
Anyone with questions about the application process is welcome to attend two upcoming webinars hosted by BBB of Upstate NY:
Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtd-ihrjwiHtO6UgzLyz3zzjJuMfM1eZiW#/registration
Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlde2trTMsHtaRGRq_NVlUHkqj6Y60whPj#/registration
Applications may be submitted to https://www.cognitoforms.com/betterbusinessbureauofupstatenewyork/torchawardsforethics2024applicationform.