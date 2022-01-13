CANANDAIGUA — The Bed Bath & Beyond store at 328 Eastern Boulevard is closing.
While a closure date has not been announced, store officials said a discounted sale of the inventory is underway.
The Auburn Bed Bath and Beyond is closing too.
The chain store that specializes in household goods including bedding, kitchenware, accessories and home decor, is based in Union, N.J.
In July 2021, the company announced plans to close roughly 200 stores nationwide by this year.
The Bed Bath and Beyond stores at Greece Ridge Mall and Pittsford Plaza closed last year. Stores in Victor and Henrietta remain open.
Bed, Bath & Beyond also owns Cost Plus World Market, buybuy BABY, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Stores, Of a Kind, and One Kings Lane. In June it launched Our Table, Wild Sage and Squared Away.