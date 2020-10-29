GENEVA — Belhurst Castle has promoted Brian Gussler to executive chef and Morgan Murray to food and beverage manager and wine pairing specialist.
Gussler has been a chef at Belhurst for two years, has been cooking in restaurants for 15-plus years. His new management role will consist of overseeing the team of chefs for Stonecutter’s Tavern and Edgar’s Restaurant in the castle, as well as cook for Edgar’s Restaurant and Belhurst’s food and wine pairing dinners.
Gussler’s previous experience includes employment at Simply Crepes in Canandaigua and The Chocolate Mill in Glens Falls.
Murray also boasts more than 15 years of restaurant experience. Her career at Belhurst began in 2012, and she worked her way up to assistant dining manager and wine pairing specialist. Murray’s new position makes her responsible for managing all front-of-house aspects of Stonecutter’s Tavern and Edgar’s Restaurant in the castle. Murray graduated from William Smith College in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology, international relations, and biology.
Deb and Duane Reeder, the owners of West Lake Road establishment, expressed their enthusiasm for the newly promoted staff.
“We’re very pleased and excited to announce this exciting news for Belhurst,” they said in a press release. “We, along with the rest of our staff, look forward to watching Brian and Morgan and grow and succeed in their new positions, and we’re confident that their appointments to our team will benefit Belhurst.”