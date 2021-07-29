GENEVA — Belhurst has released a new blend of its carbonated Riesling called “Riesling Splash” under the new logo, Seneca Spritz. The bubbly, slightly sweet wine is now available for purchase by the can and four-pack in Belhurst’s Wine & Gift Shop, as well as by the can in Stonecutter’s Restaurant and Edgar’s Restaurant in the Castle.
“We could not be more excited to debut Riesling Splash in our Wine & Gift Shop,” said Kristine Fiorilla, Belhurst Wine & Gift Shop Manager. “It’s an experience drink — it’s the perfect on-the-go beverage to enjoy while experiencing life’s celebrations, big or small.”
Belhurst partnered with Lakewood Vineyards to produce the carbonated Riesling. Lakewood crafts distinctive Finger Lakes wines from grapes they grow in their Seneca Lake vineyards.
The new Riesling Splash is made from 100% Seneca Lake Riesling grapes. It’s lightly fruity and slightly sweet, almost on the verge of dry, with added bubbles.
“In 2003, we started with our own wine. We then expanded to three varieties of craft beer under the Mabel’s Oat Soda Co. name in 2018, and shortly after, we added hard cider to the family,” said Deb and Duane Reeder, owners of Belhurst. “We’re now offering another new beverage category for our customers who love wine but have a more on-the-go lifestyle, and our hope is to expand our beverage offerings even more.”
For more information about Seneca Spritz, visit their website or call (315) 781-0201 Ext. 8. Belhurst Wine & Gift Shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., last tasting is at 7:15 p.m.