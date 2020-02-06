GENEVA — Geneva’s Belhurst Castle has been named a 2020 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire’s Couples’ Choice Award, accolades representing the highest and most rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples on The Knot and WeddingWire, the two largest wedding planning brands in the industry.
To determine the winners, The Knot and WeddingWire analyze millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers and caterers to find the highest rated vendors of the year.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to win the two highest wedding-related awards in the industry. It’s not only an honor for our events team, but the entire property as a whole,” said Carly Morabito, Belhurst marketing manager. “Many of our couples use all aspects and services of Belhurst — from getting their hair and makeup done at Isabella Spa-Salon and having their rehearsal dinner at Edgar’s Restaurant in the Castle, to reserving hotel rooms for family and friends and using the grounds for the picture perfect photos.
“Without our amazing couples, we would have never received these two honors — it’s their reviews and feedback that put us at the top.”
For more information about weddings at Belhurst Castle, visit its website or call (315) 781-0201 ext. 501.