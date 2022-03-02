WATERLOO — In early 2018, the future of Bella’s restaurant on Seneca Street in Geneva was hardly secure.
In an emotional Facebook message, Tomás Gonzalez announced he was temporarily closing La Mia Bella Sicilia while he sought additional partners. While Gonzalez said he was able to create the “grandma and grandpa’s house” feel in the restaurant, he wasn’t much of a businessman.
And, in Gonzalez’s mind, he wasn’t sure the doors to the restaurant would open again.
How things have changed.
With new business partners Dick Austin and Mike Kerr, the renamed Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante reopened months later and has become a staple of the Geneva dining scene, thriving at a time when other restaurants were closing their doors because of the pandemic.
Now, they’re opening a second restaurant in what was one of the region’s most popular spots for Italian food and beef dishes, Emile’s Restaurant at 369 Waterloo-Geneva Road in Border City.
Bella’s owners, along with Austin’s fiancé, Ashley Champion, have purchased the former Emile’s from longtime owner Bob Jaynes and have renamed it Bella’s Seneca Lake Steakhouse.
They are targeting a Mother’s Day weekend opening, which just happens to mark the anniversary of Bella’s rebirth in Geneva. Renovations are underway.
Standing in the former Emile’s Tuesday afternoon, Gonzalez marveled over what has transpired after he made that solemn Facebook announcement in February 2018.
“Thank God that Dick came in,” Gonzalez said. “There’s no one smarter than that guy. If he tells me to jump, I ask, ‘How high?’ ”
Austin, an auto industry executive by day, was one of the restaurant’s frequent customers. He and his family loved coming to the restaurant, where Gonzalez serenades guests as they dine.
Austin reached out to Gonzalez about becoming a partner. He is now the principal owner of Bella’s, along with Kerr, a longtime friend of Gonzalez.
“I hated to see the original place close,” Kerr said of his reasons for becoming a partner in the business.
As for the decision to open a second location in Waterloo, Austin said it started with a problem all restaurants would like to have: They were running out of space for customers. Ultimately, Austin said they decided they didn’t want to vacate the place that has become a go-to spot for affordable Italian food in Geneva — and Gonzalez’s inspiring melodies.
Thus, the idea of a second location was born, and the former Emile’s emerged as a contender. Austin began talks with Jaynes about six months ago, and the discussions grew more intense in December, when Jaynes accepted a purchase offer.
“I really don’t know what the hell I’m doing (starting another restaurant),” Austin joked. “I’m just winging it, like everything else in my life.”
Austin said the steakhouse concept works.
“Does the area need another Italian restaurant?” Austin asked.
“I’m a big meat-and-potatoes guy” Austin added. “I love grilling and smoking (meat). We decided, let’s do a steakhouse. We won’t step on anyone’s toes.”
Austin and company are planning some updates, but they will be of the relatively modest variety.
“We wanted to keep the warmth,” Austin said of the former Emile’s. “It’s very welcoming. It’s very comfortable.”
While Bella’s can seat no more than 85, the owners have lots of flexibility at the former Emile’s, which can accommodate 285. The addition to the restaurant can be converted to flex space for private parties with some minor renovations, Austin said.
Jaynes said it wasn’t easy to sell Emile’s, given the pandemic.
“It was not the best time in the world to sell a restaurant,” Jaynes said, noting it reopened under new management — briefly, it turned out — in 2019 as part of a lease arrangement.
Jaynes is confident Austin can bring the spot back to its former glory.
“When he opens it up (Mother’s Day weekend), it will be right in time for the summer season,” said Jaynes, who owned Emile’s for four decades. “I think he has a great game plan. I can’t wait to see that place open so we can enjoy it as customers.”
Austin emphasized that like Bella’s, the goal is great food — and lots of it — at affordable prices.
“We want to promote regulars, not once-in-a-whilers,” he said. “This place will be absolutely affordable.”