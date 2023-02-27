Bestmade Docks Where: 2888 Rodman Drive, Seneca Falls Phone: 315-257-5007 Website: www.bmp-inc.com Facebook: @BestmadeDocks
SENECA FALLS — For many business owners, the pandemic created hardships from which they are still recovering.
For Joe McHale, it provided the oomph to take his dock-making company to the next level.
McHale, 40, founded Bestmade Products in 2007. A 2000 graduate of Marcus Whitman High School, McHale earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University at Buffalo and worked for G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs before venturing out on his own — part time at first, while still working 20 hours a week at Lisk.
McHale’s conceived niche was to design lightweight, versatile docks that were easy to install.
“I had orders before I even built one,” he recalled.
However, building the docks was a job he hired Seneca Iron Works to do, as he focused on the design and business aspect of the company. It was an arrangement that worked well for 14 years, but when Covid-19 and its attendant supply-chain issues surfaced, McHale began exploring other options.
He located Bestmade Products in the former Sylvania factory now run by Seneca Falls Specialties, and there had company employees take over the manufacturing of the dock systems. The success of that decision prompted McHale to begin searching for a space of his own, eventually leading to the construction of an 8,400-square-foot facility at the Deer Run industrial park on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls. He purchased two adjacent parcels totaling 5.2 acres in September 2022 and just this past month moved company operations there.
“The building went up awful fast,” McHale said.
The pole barn-style facility was constructed by Scenic Vista Builders of Moravia, with electrical work done by Caratozzolo Electric and HVAC work by Belle Services, both of Seneca Falls.
The new building includes a small office, two bathrooms, a break room, and a large open area where the dock components are assembled and organized.
McHale said his “bread and butter” customers are those in their 50s to 80s who own lakefront property and want to be able to easily put in and take out their own docks. Bestmade docks are made of lightweight aluminum pieces and are easily configurable, he noted. That’s because McHale uses 3D CAD software to design a tracking system that allows flexibility.
“When you use the track system things can go anywhere,” he explained. “You’re not bound by where you drill the holes (think of Legos attaching in a myriad of ways).”
Bestmade produces three types of docks: cottage style tip-in docks, lake truss docks for rougher water, and Flex-Connect floating aluminum docks. The aluminum dock panels come in 4-by-8-foot or 6-by-8-foot sizes.
The removable decking for the docks comes in three options:
• Sure Step panels (made in Michigan) that are lightweight, molded polypropylene panels with small holes that allow water to splash through.
• Cedar panels are lightweight and aesthetically pleasing but which require more upkeep (i.e. staining).
• PVC panels are the heaviest and most expensive option. These are more weather resistant than cedar but more similar in looks to wood than the Sure Step panels.
Dock leg sizes also vary, and because of the tracking system panels can be raised or lowered based on water levels. McHale said many of his Sodus Bay customers “plan for the worst” and buy longer legs and adjust their dock panels based on that year’s Lake Ontario level.
McHale said 40 percent of his docks are sold to New York state customers, with most other orders originating anywhere from Maine to Minnesota. Because southern lakes don’t freeze and docks there don’t have to be removed each winter, his business is concentrated in northern states. However, McHale said he is highlighting the company’s floating-dock options to attract more customers in the South.
He’ll likely achieve that goal. Since starting Bestmade, McHale said he’s never had a year in the red and sales volumes have increased anywhere from 10-30 percent annually.
“If you innovate just a little bit, it’s pretty easy to distinguish yourself,” he said.
McHale’s business model allows customers to buy directly from the producer, cutting out the middleman and price markups along the way.
The Bestmade website thoroughly explains available dock options and customers are encouraged to use the online “Dock Builder” design tool to create the dock they want and in their price range. McHale reviews each online design and writes up a detailed quote for each customer, but the feature allows customers to explore and move forward with their orders without having to reach a salesperson.
Last Monday morning, McHale had 10 new layouts waiting for him on his computer since he logged out two days prior.
“When we’re closed and nobody is available, (customers) can do that themselves and get an accurate quote,” he said.
The website also features several demonstration videos and downloadable PDF instruction files.
And customers always have the option to add on to their docks at any times. Bestmade also sells accessories like bumpers, cleats and ladders.
McHale said he explored potential sites in Geneva but settled on Seneca Falls for the relocation project, which cost about $500,000; he received a $90,000 loan from the Seneca County Industrial Agency, as well as other incentives such as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, an exemption from sales tax payments on equipment, supplies and materials, and an exemption from the mortgage recording fee. The remainder of the project was financed through Five Star Bank and his own funds, he added.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis called McHale “a very entrepreneurial person” and said the agency exists to support those types of people in the community.
“Small businesses like his are so very important,” said Davis, who was pleased to see ground broken and the building constructed so quickly — emblematic of McHale’s can-do and forward moving personality, she said.
Including McHale, the company (including its subsidiary Slipstream Transport) has eight employees. The shop manager, Erik Prudhomme, has been with Bestmade since 2016. McHale said he’s grateful for his team and tries to create a flexible work/life balance for his employees, who log more hours during the busy spring and summer seasons and can reap good bonuses in August if it’s been a good year.
“Yeah, it’s my business,” he said, “but we always use the term ‘we’ around here. We’re just really happy over here geographically. It’s really where we want to be.”