GENEVA — In conjunction with the inaugural Square Foot Day, Big aLICe Brewing and the Northeast Grainshed Alliance are teaming up.
The SQ FT project was started to create a connection between Northeast farmland and local beer, bread, and spirits. Big aLICe Brewing is a founding member of the Grainshed, and head brewer Jon Kielty is on the SQ FT team.
On Saturday, during Big aLICe’s operating hours of noon to 10 p.m., the brewery will release two new beers, made and brewed with 100% New York state ingredients, to showcase the SQ FT Project.
“In partnering with the Northeast Grainshed and its SQ FT Project, we are connecting our consumers with the New York state farmland that our ingredients come from in each 100% New York state beer that we brew,” Kielty said.
“We are highlighting the specific farms as a way to further tell the story of each beer and connect the drinker to a specific place. In using the SQ FT calculator, we are able to calculate the total square feet of New York grown grain / farmland that was supported by each brew.”
Also at the SQ FT Day event, local artisans will offer samples of their goods to further emphasize how important farms are to what we all consume.
The Gourmet Butter Shop in Geneva will be offering butters made with Big aLICe Beer and infused with other local farm flavors. Penn Yan baker Michelle Miller will be serving bread loaves made with Big aLICe spent grain available for purchase. The loaves were baked with spent grain from the BQX Double New England IPA. Scout Vineyards will be participating in the event too.
The beers to be released:
• Raising the Grain — A 100% New York state Vienna Lager. Brewed in collaboration with Northeast Grainshed and the SQ FT Project. Participating breweries: Exhibit A (Massachusetts), Kent Falls (Connecticut), Amory’s Tomb (Massachusetts), and Outland Farm Brewery (Maine). Participating maltsters: Hudson Valley Malt and Valley Malt (Massachusetts). The grain for the beer came from New York-based Poormon Farm, Domoy Farm and Kast Farm.
• Edie’s Big Adventure — A 100% New York state Kvass-style ale in collaboration with Phoenix Bakehouse. Brewed with rye loaves baked by Phoenix Bakehouse and New York state grain, hops, and honey. Fermented with Phoenix Bakehouse sourdough starter yeast culture. The grains are from Kast Farm, My-T Acres, and Oechsner Farm.
“As a part of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance, each member shares their pledge for how they will continue to promote locally sourced Northeast grains,” Kielty said. “At the beginning of this year, we transitioned to brewing only 100% New York state beers at our original brewery in Queens. Every beer brewed out of our space in New York City will be made with 100% New York state ingredients with a focus on special releases, collaborations, one-offs, and barrel-aged beers.”