NEWARK — IEC Electronics Corp., which is expected to move into its new headquarters at Silver Hill Technology Park later this year, is reporting a strong quarter and year amid a nationwide economic slowdown.
On Wednesday, the company reported a 17 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter of its fiscal year — $47.4 million, compared to $40.3 million in the same period in 2019.
Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.6 million, compared to $5.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. S
The company reported net income of $2.1 million, or 20 cents per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or 12 cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
While the quarter was strong, the company said the year has been good as well.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, IEC reported revenues of $136.3 million, a 21 percent increase over 2019’s $113.1 million revenue number from 2019.
Operating income was $7.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, an increase of 48 percent over the same period in the prior fiscal year. IEC said is reporting net income of $4.8 million, or 46 cents per basic share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $3 million, or 28 cents per basic share in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.
Jeffrey Schlarbaum, president and CEO of IEC, stated: “IEC delivered a strong third quarter as demonstrated by revenue of $47.4 million, representing growth of 17 percent year over year, as well as a sequential increase of 7 percent compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Just a year ago, we achieved a company milestone by breaking through our internal $40 million quarterly revenue threshold, at which time we reset our internal quarterly revenue benchmark to $45 million. Despite the challenging economic and public health landscape of the past several months, we solidly surpassed that revenue benchmark in the quarter, as well as delivered gross margins of 14 percent, which we believe is amongst the highest in our industry, which is a testament to our growing role as a highly capable and reliable electronic manufacturing solutions provider for complex products in highly regulated industries, and also demonstrates the resilience of our employees who have continued to get the job done while navigating a pandemic.”
IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors.