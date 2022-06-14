The operative word in this week’s headline is “kind.” To explain it means starting near the end of this story.
After nearly 26 years, Pam Bryan is closing the doors of The Copy Shop in Seneca Falls.
The combination of a major decline in business, increases in the cost of materials, and other aspects of the business — insurance, payroll, utilities, etc. — led Pam, at age 67, to decide it was the right time to retire.
The reality, according to Pam, is that she has not made a profit for the last 10 years. For the last eight of those years she didn’t accept a paycheck in order to make sure her employees did.
I was there last week to pick up an updated résumé. Not that I have any plans to change jobs; rather, it’s a matter of always knowing no matter how loyal and good an employee is, one is always expendable.
That résumé update cost me $5. Perhaps an indication why profits may have been lacking?
When I asked Pam about this, she replied that she felt an obligation to her customers, clients and the people who live in the area to keep prices at points that were affordable to them. Consistently raising prices could have alienated many and may no longer reflect what locals could afford.
I would say this very much explains the use of the word “kind” to describe Pam Bryan.
She has been living in Waterloo since 1974. It is where she met her husband of 40 years; he passed away about eight years ago. Fortunately, widow benefits and reaching into her retirement savings allowed her to meet household financial obligations while not earning a paycheck.
Pam got into the business after taking a job with Compu Copy in Geneva when one was located across from the Smith Opera House. Another one opened later in Seneca Falls because of the business potential of having clients such as Goulds Pumps and New York Chiropractic College.
The Seneca Falls location was set to close until a guy who was at NYCC decided to buy it, change its name to Seneca Copy, and hire Pam to manage it. When he graduated from NYCC, he would sell the business to Pam.
After taking courses in business planning and other things related to owning a business, Pam did buy it, moved it across the street, and renamed it The Copy Shop. That was 26 years ago.
What are her plans for retirement? Travel is in the forecast. Lots of friends and family to visit in the U.S. and abroad, she said.
Over the years, Pam has been heavily involved in theater and dance events through acting, directing and choreography. She has been involved with the The Auburn Players, Seneca Community Players, Geneva Theatre Guild and, in recent years, Between the Lakes Community Players, an organization she co-founded.
She worked decades with the Waterloo High School Drama Club as choreographer and advisor.
It is likely she will continue in some way with the performing arts community.
The Copy Shop’s planned closing is at the end of August. Equipment and plenty of materials and other items are being sold to whoever is interested. Feel free to stop at the shop at 105 Fall St.
If you have files stored there and want copies in a particular format before the doors shut for good, then stop or call (315) 568-8622.
Ever upbeat and always jovial, Pam says she has made many friends while owning the business and met countless interesting folks.
“It has truly been the experience of a lifetime,” she said.