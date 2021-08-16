WATERLOO — The iconic Connie’s Diner likely will be closed until repairs can be made from damage caused to the basement of the structure from a fire Saturday night.
Fire departments from as far away as Geneva in Ontario County and Aurelius in Cayuga County offered assistance to save the diner, which has been a staple in the village for decades.
The blaze, which has been labeled accidental, caused the building to be condemned, according to signs that have been posted on it. The damage was mostly confined to the basement, but the entire structure was deemed unsafe for the time being.
The Waterloo Police Department, in a release, said that officers responded to the 205 E. Main St. (Routes 5&20) landmark at about 10:13 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the building. The diner had closed for business at 9 p.m.
Police found heavy smoke inside the diner when they arrived. The Waterloo Fire Department found an active fire in the basement, which was brought under control and extinguished in about a half-hour with mutual aid from the Seneca Falls, Fayette and Border City fire departments.
The building is insured.
The Seneca County Fire Investigation team responded and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and electrical in nature, although they were unsure exactly what caused it. The team’s investigation is continuing.
Also assisting at the scene were Seneca County Codes, North Seneca Ambulance, and the Seneca County Health Department, with Geneva and Aurelius Fire Departments on standby.
Owners Paul and Carmen Caratozzolo could not be reached for comment on Sunday. They run the restaurant, which was started by their mother Connie in 1989. It employs about 40 people, according to its website.
Connie’s diner was built in 1963 and was previously owned by Sharon Podgorny.