CLYDE — Stop being bizarre, Andrew Zimmern. Change lanes, Guy Fieri.
Bill Vinci is at the table.
The host of “The Empire Plate,” Vinci has one of the state’s hottest food shows on Facebook and YouTube, with more than 22,000 followers. His podcast showcases diners, bistros, taverns and distilleries from Montauk to the shores of Lake Erie.
Last Wednesday, he stopped at the Blockhouse Diner in this Wayne County village.
Jennifer Adams and Tabitha Talbot, who opened the diner a year ago Nov. 22, were delighted to host Vinci and Lafayette Cunningham, the show’s cameraman, director and editor, when they stopped in for a meal.
This is the ninth season for “The Empire Plate,” which Cunningham said has cooked up more than 500 shows. It was their first venture into eastern Wayne County; they came at the behest of one of the Blockhouse’s customers, Bill Snook of Auburn. Talbot said Snook is an avid “Empire Plate” watcher and decided to get in touch with Vinci.
“The Blockhouse was recognized by the Auburn Citizen’s 2022 Best of the Region as one of the best breakfast locations,” said Snook, who was on hand Wednesday to meet Vinci. “That’s something for a place that’s only been in business a year. I thought, they have to be on ‘The Empire Plate.’ “
One of the deciding factors for the breakfast honor is likely the Nutella-stuffed French toast on the menu.
“Today I learned there is Nutella-stuffed French toast — with strawberries, whipped cream and syrup, no less,” one patron noted in a review of the Blockhouse on https://www.restaurantji.com last month. “Here’s what you must do. Stop what you are doing. Run down to Blockhouse Diner. Order Nutella-stuffed French toast for yourself. You will not be disappointed.”
Although Vinci didn’t order it, it was Nancy Bush’s meal of choice Wednesday morning. She and her husband, Jim, of Rose, stop in at the diner at least three times a week because they love the food, the atmosphere, and “the girls” so much.
“I am glad they are getting this exposure,” Jim Bush said. “I’ve known Tab for more than 20 years, from the time she worked at Al’s Diner. This is just a great place.”
From the wow factor that Vinci noticed when he first walked in — Adams and Talbot had the place tastefully decked out for Christmas, complete with a 12-foot tree that nearly reached the eatery’s white tin ceiling — to the specialty milkshakes, he said he was impressed.
He and Cunningham sat down to interview the women before the meal was served. They learned that Adams and Talbot, who were waitresses at the Port Byron Diner at the time, decided to take a chance with Clyde establishment after touring it.
“My husband and her boyfriend told us we were crazy not to give it a shot,” Talbot told Vinci. “We had no money, no backers, but we did it anyway.”
They said their success is largely because they offer good, old-fashioned comfort food and let their cooks change things up.
One of the first things Adams said she did when they took over the restaurant was to ditch the panini maker the former owners used.
“Yeah, a lot of people in Clyde aren’t into paninis,” Jim Bush said earlier when talking about why the previous bistro didn’t attract nearly as many customers as the Blockhouse’s diner fare does.
The 20 varieties of milkshakes Adams and Talbot make are a big draw too. Vinci and Cunningham ordered the salted caramel pretzel and the strawberry chocolate. Their meal choices included the smashburger, the hungryman breakfast, and a chicken plate.
They pronounced all of it delicious.
“I can’t thank Jennifer Adams and Tabitha Talbot enough for inviting us to showcase their place,” Vinci wrote on his Facebook page. “What a fun day we had. The food was delicious, the staff was fun, and we met lots of people. The place was all decorated in Christmas and looked awesome. This place you will wanna check out.”