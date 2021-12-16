CLYDE — The minute that Tabitha Talbot and Jennifer Adams saw the space that had been Kee Kee Run Café — and its hardwood floor, high, white tin ceiling, and spacious back counter — they knew it was their destiny.
Talbot and Adams had been waitresses at the Port Byron Diner for years. Talbot is from Savannah; Adams lives in Auburn. They had talked about going into business together and opening their own restaurant, but the opportunity never had presented itself.
That is, until they saw a Facebook post in early October from the new owner of the building that housed Kee Kee, and Clyde Hardware before that. Keith Martin was looking for a new tenant for the eatery.
He took them through the space — they fell in love with it.
“We were going to do this,” Talbot said. “I even sold my camper!”
Their partners, Talbot’s husband and Adams’ boyfriend, gave them some money to get them started. Other family members were supportive and encouraging.
“They all said we would be crazy not to give it a try,” Adams said.
The women opened the Blockhouse Diner Nov. 22 at 85 Glasgow St. They transformed the space into more of a diner than the coffee house it was when Buck and Mary Lainhart ran it as Kee Kee Run for the past few years.
Talbot and Adams axed the espresso machine, the panini maker, and the fancy silverware that Talbot called “too heavy and hard to clean.” They installed two new grills and a fryer, and created a menu they knew would appeal to the clientele they hoped to attract, a more laid-back crowd than latte sippers who were seeking elaborate desserts. The after-meal choice at the Blockhouse is, simply, pie — often a couple of kinds.
Eggs, home fries, bacon, French toast, pancakes, eggs, omelettes, and sausage gravy over biscuits are typical breakfast fare that is served six days a week, beginning at 6 a.m. For lunch, it’s burgers, fries, sandwiches and salads for the most part; lunch is served until 2 p.m., when the diner closes. The business also is closed on Tuesday, giving the women time to catch their breath, they said.
“It has been busy,” Talbot said, noting that eventually they would like to be open for dinner too.
Right now, they are working to get food to tables faster and get a better handle on take-out orders that have started to flood in at lunchtime.
Adams and Talbot said they were not the only ones who were interested in taking over the space, but Connie Varricchio, who manages the building for Martin, said they were the best choice.
“Look at them,” said Varricchio, the owner of a gift shop in the other half of the first-floor retail space that focuses on selling locally created items. “Look how enthusiastic they are. How could we not have chosen them? It just felt right.”
The women said they have relied on their experience working in Port Byron for knowing what supplies to order (they are using the same distributor) and how much help they need. Currently, six others work with them at the Blockhouse.
They also took a lesson from Galen Town Historian Hugh Miner, who gave them a tour of the Galen Historical Society. They named the Blockhouse after a French & Indian War-era fort and blockhouse established circa 1758 near the present day village of Clyde. It was abandoned and burned down around 1788, but a reproduction, which stands to this day on Route 31, was erected in 1975-76.
Talbot said they wanted to embrace the history of the community so their enterprise wouldn’t just be another place to grab a bite. They also enlisted Town Supervisor Steve Groat, who is a photographer, to help them out with period photographs, which they reproduced to help decorate the restaurant.
The Lainharts renovated the building when they purchased it from the Robert family and left much of the charm that had reverberated through the structure when it was a mostly old-fashioned hardware store.
When the Lainharts left, they sold much of the furnishings they added to Martin, along with the building. That was a big help to Talbot and Adams. They kept the tables, the electric fireplace, the comfy chairs and the dishes, along with a massive cabinet that compliments the diner with homey personal items the women added. They also added some extra tables and chairs in the back room and booths in the front windows.
They immediately decorated it for Christmas, including a huge tree they got for half price when the person who sold it heard they wanted it for the diner.
“Tab wanted a big tree, and she got it,” Adams said, adding that she thought they might ask their new patrons to help decorate it with ornaments that were meaningful to them.
“Everybody has been so wonderful to us,” Talbot said as she whirled around the restaurant, refilling coffee cups and apologizing that some orders were taking a little time. “We offered to buy people their breakfast who were waiting, and they said no, that they understood we’re still working it out. They want us to succeed.”