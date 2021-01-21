GENEVA — BME Associates has relocated its Geneva office from 324 West North St. (formerly the office of Clark Surveying) to 150 Castle St.
BME owns the survey files of Clark Surveyors; Leonard Gardner, L.S.; Shelley Associates; Kreiling Associates, P.E., L.S.; Donald B. Schwartz, L.S.; and Edward Cook, L.S.
BME Associates offers a full range of services including civil engineering, land surveying, flood certifications, environmental engineering, land planning and development services, and landscape architecture.