WATERLOO — There’s been a Bobcat sighting in this Seneca County town.
Not the spotted animal, but the white, orange and black Bobcat line of equipment for excavating, plowing, mowing and countless other tasks requiring mechanical assistance.
Bobcat of the Finger Lakes opened at 3055 Sessler Drive on July 3, and general manager Kevin Francis, a Palmyra resident, said business has “met and exceeded expectations.”
Francis, who’s been with Bobcat for 10 years at the Fairport store, said company officials had been looking for a central location somewhere between Fairport, East Syracuse and Southern Tier stores for three years.
“There’s a good demand for Bobcat products in the Finger Lakes from contractors, commercial users and the agricultural community. We serve Seneca, Ontario, Yates, Wayne, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe and Genesee counties,” Francis said.
Those officials saw the parcel — just east of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Sessler Drive in the west end of town — was available and being marketed.
“They saw it as the right fit for us and being located on a major road like 5&20 at the head of several of the Finger Lakes was seen as a good thing,” Francis said.
Francis said the store has seven full-time employees and offers Bobcat sales, rentals, parts and service departments. He noted that Bobcat equipment is made in Fargo, N.D.
“I’m getting good feedback from customers and the community,” he said. “We offer full training on how to operate any piece of equipment someone wants to lease or buy.”
Equipment is leased by the day, week or month. Bobcat also offers a zero turn mower. Other equipment available includes skid steers, loaders, excavators, stump grinders, bulldozers, land rollers, lifts, backhoes, trailers, trenchers, mulchers and wood chippers.
‘We’re excited to be here and look forward to serving the community and helping it grow,” Francis said.