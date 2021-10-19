SENECA FALLS — When Covid-19 serves you boredom, start a business.
That is, partly, what transpired for three young women who are Mynderse Academy seniors this year. A little more down time during the 2020-21 school year ignited their entrepreneurial inclinations, resulting in the launch of their very own businesses.
Megan Marley long has been interested in starting a business, and she went through two sessions of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy program. This past summer she launched her fitness clothing company, Trendy Confidence. It features exercise gear that aims to be comfortable and inspiring.
Sydney Partee and Bridget Aceto, on the other hand, parlayed a friendship and a love of indoor plants into a vegetable-growing business and produce stand in Tyre. They started with seeds, built the stand, planted and harvested a cornucopia of vegetables, even frequented area farmers’ markets to sell their produce and spread the word about their endeavor.
Despite the busy-ness of a high school senior year, these three young women are juggling school and sports with running their own businesses.
Trendy Confidence
Marley, 17, is a three-sport athlete — she plays volleyball, basketball and lacrosse — who is a longtime gym rat and fitness buff. The daughter of Amylyn and Jim Marley, she also enjoys modeling and acting.
Marley’s initial idea for a business product was a protein gum for athletes, but the initial startup costs for that venture proved prohibitive. Around the same time that business concept fizzled, she suffered a shoulder injury — and Covid had canceled sports and school activities.
For Marley, who said she’s always wanted to start a business, it took a while to come up with her second idea. But, eventually, it was born of the emotional place where she found herself.
“I used to go to the gym a lot; that was a big part of my life,” she said. “I was missing that aspect, and (the active wear clothing idea) played a part in me wanting to get back into it in some way.”
Thus, Trendy Confidence — “a motivational clothing brand that sparks and inspires confidence” — evolved.
In the fall of 2020 Marley was back to school for her junior year and also researching her new idea, deciding on clothing designs, reaching out to manufacturers, researching the right price point, and designing the logo. She was awarded $1,250 as the local YEA! competition winner, but said she spent triple that amount of her own savings preparing for this summer’s product launch.
Trendy Confidence’s clothing offerings feature leggings, short- and long-sleeved tops, shorts, and a sports bra; a sweat-free bracelet is available too.
Marley started selling her active wear in mid-summer, marketing heavily on Facebook and Instagram, and enlisting fitness influencers on the East Coast to tout her company. She said in the first week or so she realized more than $1,000 in sales and so far has filled more than 100 orders. In the future she envisions selling Trendy Confidence products at gyms and possibly wellness events.
Interested in studying communications and/or entrepreneurship in college, Marley is learning that a businesswoman’s work is never done. She currently is focusing on a re-branding to make her products more unisex, and one of her next goals is to add a comfortable, basic sweatshirt to her catalog. In addition, she is contemplating classes or wellness travel retreats.
“I have a lot of product ideas, but I need to bring in sales before I expand and not grow too fast,” she said.
Marley hopes to continue Trendy Confidence beyond graduation. Among her nuggets of advice for aspiring young business starters like herself are:
• Always be yourself and don’t settle.
• Be open to learning ... “you don’t want to be close-minded and miss out on opportunities.”
• Just ask somebody ... “there are people who will help you.”
Tyre Produce Stand
For Partee and Aceto, both 17 and the purveyors of Tyre Produce Stand on the corner of Route 318 and Black Brook Road, help has come from many directions. Still, though, the vegetable-growing business has been their responsibility.
“Everybody has helped in some way from both of our families, but most of it has landed on us,” said Partee, the daughter of Elizabeth and Jon Paul Partee.
Aceto, the daughter of Donna and Reginald Aceto, loves indoor potted plants and said she joked with her family that she should sell some at local farmers’ markets. When talking with her friend Partee, whose grandparents own a farm in Fayette, the joke evolved into the idea of a produce stand. In the past, Partee said her family has sold berries on that corner, which sees ample traffic.
The friends bought seeds, and Aceto, with her father’s assistance, transformed their basement into a mini-greenhouse with grow lights. The pair nurtured a wide swath of seedlings and eventually transplanted or directly sowed tomatoes, cucumbers, all kinds of peppers, zucchini and summer squash, lettuce, kale, eggplant, snap peas, beets, and pumpkins on the Partee property.
There were plenty of challenges and a steep learning curve; growing vegetables on a much larger scale was not what they expected.
“I don’t think people realize how much different it is,” Partee said.
Aceto said disease management was among the greatest challenges, as was devising an efficient way to harvest.
Many customers assumed the young women simply were selling vegetables their families had grown, but they not only grew and nurtured their products from seed to harvest, they retrofitted an old hay wagon for their stand by adding a tin roof and awning, and built the sign advertising the day’s selections. In early to mid-August they were especially busy, bombarded with tomatoes and other ripening crops.
“We were moving product pretty steadily down here,” said Partee, adding the pair splits the profits and she was unexpectedly pleased with how few of their vegetables landed in the compost pile.
Partee noted her father grew up in a farming family and was a key mentor throughout the process.
“He was probably the most excited for us,” she said. “He said it would be one of the best learning experiences of our lives.”
Indeed it was. The two said they were not only satisfied with their profits, but the friends they made at the farmers’ markets they frequented and the agricultural knowledge they gleaned — including how hot a hot wax pepper can be. Aceto said she bit into one and ended up crying on Partee’s kitchen floor.
Although their corn crop fizzled, Partee and Aceto were thrilled with their other selections. Watermelon and green bell peppers ranked as their favorites.
Aceto noted she would often bite into a bell pepper while harvesting them, unable to help herself.
“They are so much sweeter when you pick them off and eat them than they are in the store,” she said.
The pair anticipate running the stand again next summer, although they may tinker with their business plan and refrain from farmers’ markets given they will likely be heading to college.
Both say the experience of running their own business has shaped their thoughts of a post-secondary education. Aceto, who is currently taking animal science classes at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, said she’s “all over the map” when it comes to post-high school studies, but running the farm stand reinforced her desire not to pursue a 9-to-5 career.
Partee said the stand honed her interest in plant science, and perhaps even environmental engineering.
“Agriculture is a possibility in some form but not definitive,” she said.