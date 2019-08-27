FAYETTE — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce tipped its mugs recently to a Finger Lakes craft brewer.
The Chamber held its most recent Business After Hours Networking Mixer on Wednesday, July 10 at Bottomless Brewing on East Lake Road, just south of Geneva.
Bottomless Brewing, which opened in 2016, is a farm brewery operating in an old dairy barn overlooking the eastern shores of Seneca Lake.
Serving craft beer and local wines, Bottomless was the brainchild of local Finger Lakes Radiology co-founder and doctor Tom Thompson and his wife, Carrie Fischer.
In a news release, the Chamber said the project was a “true labor of love,” with the process of building, converting and upgrading the barn into its current two-story, 14,000-square-foot facility taking 22 months.
Guests at the Business After Hours event enjoyed samples of the craft beers made on site, while also listening to a firsthand account of the property’s rich history, as well as the details about the process, timeline and materials needed for its construction and the transformation that took place prior to opening its doors.
According to the Chamber, future Bottomless plans include cider production and a full kitchen for dining and catering.
The goal of the Business After Hours networking mixer program is to increase awareness of Chamber members by offering guests the opportunity to visit and experience a business location and to see or sample the property’s products and services.
The opportunity to host Business After Hours events is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. To learn more, go to www.genevany.com.