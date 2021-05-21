GENEVA — Just around the bend on Snell Road, the picturesque former Bellwood farm stands as a testament to time. Imbued with history and boasting classic Franco-Roman architectural design, the 5,700-square-foot site was an ideal location for Derek and Stacey Edinger’s longtime dream of owning a brewery.
“The first glance was romantic,” Stacey reminisced.
Brewery Ardennes, the Edingers’ dream fulfilled, is the newest member of Geneva’s brewing industry.
Derek Edinger started brewing as a hobby in college but began to take it more seriously in 1999. His active interest, combined with the travels he and his wife Stacey enjoyed over the years, inspired them to open their own brewery.
“We thought, wow, we have all these great ideas we’re so passionate about and these great experiences, how can we create experiences for other people?” Derek said. “About 10 years ago, we started talking less fantasy and more serious.”
A Belgian-inspired destination, Ardennes pays tribute to its predecessors in its approach to design and brewing. An Old World-style map greets guests upon entrance, complete with framed images and artifacts from the property’s past, particularly during its ownership by Katherine Bell.
“All the stuff in the vestibule when you walk in are all things that were here, such as these old grinding wheels,” Derek shared. “We didn’t buy this stuff at auction. It was sitting here covered in dust.”
The property was purchased and developed in 1909 by Katherine Bell, who came from a wealthy family in Nunda and lived most of her life in Buffalo. Bell, a staunch supporter of women’s rights and a known philanthropist, added sheep to an already successful Guernsey dairy farm and became a popular breeder. The space that Brewery Ardennes occupies makes up just one-third of the original 15,000-square-foot barn, the only surviving portion from fires in 1912 and ’30.
“We kind of joke that this barn survived two World Wars and two fires and it’s still standing,” Stacey remarked.
Many of the finishes adorning the tasting room are restored relics the Edingers discovered abandoned in the barn, including an old icebox that is now repurposed as a merchandise display.
“We did want to restore and preserve: to make it nice, but also get a sense of the history,” Derek explained. “The barn was just full of the kind of old stuff you’d think an old barn would be full of, this pile of old doors, wood, hinges, and hardware. After a little bit of sleuthing with help from our neighbors, we figured out what it was: It was the farm icebox from the ice house in 1909. So, the people that built our barn, New Energy Works, they took the frames, the wood, (and) restored the wood.
“All of the hardware is original. They stripped off the years and years of rust and restored it.”
At Ardennes, legacy is honored in their pints, promising the best of traditional Trappist brews with a nod to the new.
“We wanted to do a purist expression of Belgian beer,” Derek said. “Generally, we feel Belgian beer is really approachable. It’s generally not too hoppy; it’s super diverse. We have a Trappist dubbel and tripel on tap. And then what we thought we would do is also try to make some of the popular styles that we know people like, like IPAs, sours, wheat beers, but not do it the same as everyone else and put a little twist on it. So, we have a hazy IPA, which is popular right now, but it’s a Belgian version, so it has a Belgian yeast in it.”
The new destination spot also boasts Belgian fare to match its brew.
“Belgian food is like the beer,” Stacey shared. “It’s pretty humble ingredients that are thoughtfully put together. The climate there is really similar to here, so a lot of the similar ingredients grow. The farm-to-table kind of feeling is really prevalent in that part of Belgium.”
Brewery Ardennes will hold food and beer pairings, as well as providing to-go options.
Building out a brewery during a pandemic is a daunting challenge, but Derek and Stacey did their best to accommodate the uncertainty.
“We closed on the property six months later on March 13, the day New York shut down,” Stacey recalled.
The couple strategized, making bottling a higher priority than they initially planned and increasing their outdoor space.
They credit their supportive family, friends, and the surrounding brewing community for the realization of their dream.
“The craft beer industry is so collaborative,” Derek said. “Everyone is so open to sharing, which is unbelievable. It’s not like any other industry. We learned so much walking around talking to people from different breweries.”
So, what sets Brewery Ardennes apart from other players in the region?
“The first time that you visit, you’ll probably be captivated by the physicality of it,” Stacey offered. “I think there’s that romantic kind of experience, the same way we did when we first saw it, but I think it’s really the thoughtfulness we apply to our staffing and the way that we’re thinking about service. You’ll probably come one time just to see it, but you’ll probably come back if you have great food or great service, great beer obviously.
“I think it’s been fun to kind of help people assemble a team that sees that it’s more than just pouring a pint. It’s the whole experience.”