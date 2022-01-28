LYONS — Larry Hartwell didn’t have to look very far to find exactly the right lift chairs he and his wife needed.
The local resident, curious about what was in the old Rite Aid building, wandered into the newly opened Love’s Furniture and Carpet outlet on Forgham Street this week. Hartwell told the owner, Tom Love, what he needed, and Love fixed him up.
“I’m thrilled,” Hartwell said Thursday morning when he came in to pay for the chairs. “I am thrilled that this space is occupied again, and I am thrilled that I’m getting new chairs. I was so pleased that I bought two. I know that Love’s will be good for this town.”
Love’s, a business that was started in South Sodus about 75 years ago by Tom Love’s grandparents, Jerry and Ester Love, expanded into the long-vacant space in Lyons earlier this month. The business’ main store, at 224 E. Union St. in Newark, will remain open. The warehouse replaces rental space in Newark’s Cannery Row that had been used for storage. The outlet center, which features carpet remnants and a large array of furniture, is a new enterprise, Love said.
Love bought the building Nov. 1 from a seller who had purchased it from Tops. The supermarket chain closed its Lyons store in 2018; it had been open just three years. Before that, it was a grocery store run by the Loson family from 1991 until 2013. They built it on the south side of Route 31 after a fire destroyed the original store across the street. When it closed, Loson’s had been in business more than 50 years.
The space the outlet store now occupies, at 35 Forgham St., originally was a Rite Aid. It is next to what was the Tops store, now Love’s warehouse. Rite Aid closed in 2009; the storefront had been vacant since then.
“We’re eventually going to connect the warehouse and the outlet store,” Love said, “and, depending on how things go, I hope that we can also expand the outlet center. That’s the plan.”
Love said the Route 31 plaza is in a more accessible area than the space he was renting in Cannery Row. It is easier to navigate, and it lets Love’s do some cross-marketing. The business can showcase aggressive prices in the area on scratch and dent, clearance, and basic merchandise.
He said when he started his search for a new warehouse, he was surprised at how few buildings in the area fit what he wanted: a one-story space large enough to hold Love’s inventory. When he found the former grocery store and the adjacent former drug store, it fit the bill almost exactly.
“It was logical,” he said. “I bought the building. I didn’t want to lease; when you do that, you just make someone else rich. And, owning it, I can look to expand.”
The warehouse space is 21,000 square feet; the outlet center uses 6,500 square feet. The latter already is filled with couches, beds, tables and chairs, recliners, and bed accessories. A large number of carpet remnants fill the west wall.
Tom Love, 33, has been involved with the business since 2008, taking the reins from his father, Don. His wife, Rebecca, and sister, Brandy Osorio, also work in the operation that employs eight.
When he came in, he changed the business from just carpeting to furniture and accessories.
“It’s risk/reward,” Love said about the prospects for the new operation. “We do a lot of business already (with customers) from Lyons and Clyde.”
He said the lower prices on furniture offered at the clearance center should be attractive to buyers from all over. Love said much of what is in the clearance center is lower in price that what is in the main store. Also, the carpet remnants in Lyons sell for $100 in large sizes and $50 for smaller sizes.
Hartwell said Love’s reputation as a quality retailer, and the commitment of purchasing the building, bodes well for the business and for Lyons in general.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “You see too many businesses open and close. This is such a good use for this space.”
Love added: “It worked out for me.”