CANANDAIGUA — After 115 days of skiing and riding, Bristol Mountain has announced the end of its 66th operating season.
Presented with the challenge of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort made changes to its operation to accommodate for physical distancing and guest safety, including mandatory face coverings, having guests use their vehicles as their “lodge,” and minimizing time spent indoors.
“We appreciated that our staff and guests were able to embrace our COVID operating procedures, which allowed us to successfully operate this season,” Bristol Mountain GM Daniel Fuller said. “It continues to be our privilege to be able to provide an outlet for people to get away, get outside, and have fun. We promise to continue working hard as we move forward towards our spring and summer operations at Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures, Roseland Wake Park, and Roseland Waterpark.”
Bristol Mountain saw many new skiers and riders introduced to the sport this season, and Bristol Mountain’s Nordic Center saw participation increase dramatically.
“It was amazing the number of new skiers and riders we were able to get out on the slopes this winter,” Bristol Mountain’s Snowsports School Director Steve Howie shared. “This winter has created many lifelong winter sports enthusiasts.”
Bristol Mountain will now begin preparing for the start of their spring and summer operations with the opening of Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures May 1.