GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its third Business After Hours Networking Mixer of the year at Big aLICe Brewing Co. Sept. 8. The event was attended by nearly 50 Chamber staff and members, ambassadors, and guests.
During the event, guests had the opportunity to sample beers and take property tours while talking with Big aLICe owner Kyle Hurst and his son, operations manager Conner Hurst, along with taproom manager David Diehl. The Big aLICe team showed off its renovated taproom, explained the true meaning behind their name, and shared their overall vision for the future of their property in the heart of the Finger Lakes.
The next Business After Hours Networking Mixer is set for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the recently opened Geneva Community Branch for Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required, as space is limited.
RSVP at least a week in advance by contacting the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com.
Business After Hours Networking Mixers are held on the second Wednesday of each month. The purpose and goal is to help increase awareness of Chamber Members by offering guests the opportunity to visit and experience the business location and to see or sample the property’s products and services. The opportunity to host a Business After Hours event is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. For more information, check out their website: www.genevany.com.