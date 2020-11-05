GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its first Business After Hours networking mixer since March Oct. 14 at WeBe Brewing Co.
The event was attended by more than 30 chamber members, staff, and other individuals.
During the event, guests had the opportunity to sample beers and take property tours while talking with WeBe owners Colleen and Dan Lieberg.
WeBe has been open at 796 PreEmption Road for 2½ years.
The chamber’s next Business After Hours is set for Nov. 18 at Pilat Graphic Design in Waterloo.
The mixers are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. The opportunity to host a Business After Hours event is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership.
For more information, contact the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce at (315) 789-1776.