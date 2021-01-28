PALMYRA — The New York State and Wayne County business councils are teaming up for a virtual presentation addressing the state’s new law regarding paid sick leave.
It is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Jan. 29.
After he provides information on the legislation, NYSBC Center of Human Resources Director Frank Kerbein will hold a question-and-answer period.
The new statue requires all employers to review and update their leave policies.
To register for the session, waynecountybusinesscouncil.com and click on EVENTS. Registration is limited to 100 people.