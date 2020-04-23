GENEVA — C.S. Burrall & Son recently was recognized by the Geneva Business Improvement District for being in business 190 years. Several people approached me after the meeting — some who know my family well and others mere acquaintances — and told me I should write a history of the business.
Let’s call this an abbreviated history for this space.
I am in my 37th year of being the fifth-generation insurance man in Geneva. I truly don’t think of the details so much but am reminded in various ways often.
New residents to the area and locals who visit our office, often marvel at the history on our walls. I refer to it as our museum. The photos of the six generations of Burralls, the insurance memorabilia from the 19th century and the local Geneva photos grab the attention of many as our circa 1920 telephone call box with the complementary “original” phone rings distinctly.
The 1895 photo of my great-grandmother holding my newly-born grandfather in front of the agency with my great-grandfather and his bicycle generates the usual comments:
• They had insurance back then?
• You must be one of the oldest insurance agencies in the country.
• Do you have a son?
• What a legacy.
• It is so comforting to come in here.
• I love it.
One of my friends told me, “Just tell your story.”
In 1908, my grandfather quit school at age 14. He threw his ink well at the teacher and decided that rather than be expelled, he would quit. He never returned. After WWI, he joined his father Charles Stacey and things, of course, weren’t so rosy during the depression and after C.S. died. In order to make payroll most weeks, he borrowed money from the National Bank of Geneva.
Ironically, my grandfather, the school dropout, in later years, sat on the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Geneva and Geneva Savings Bank while selling polio, accident and fire insurance as the leading insurance products.
After WWII, my father, the fourth generation, was forced into the insurance business. As he told the story: “I was sitting in a duck blind at Mile Point when there was a tap on my shoulder. It was my father who said, ‘Son, isn’t it about time you started working in the insurance agency?’” And off my father went!
My story began in January 1983 when I received a job offer from my best friend. I was in my final semester in college when the letter arrived from my father. A Dear Tom letter: “You can sit at your grandfather’s desk, put on a white shirt and a tie six days a week, earn minimum wage, live with and take care of your grandmother and here is a plan for you.” Dad laid out the plan where I could double the size of the business in 10 years if I followed his tutelage.
I respectfully declined the offer.
In the fall of 1984, it was my turn to write my Dear Dad letter from my tent in the woods in southeast Alaska: “My contract job is ending. I accept your job offer and I would like to return to Geneva to conduct an experiment. I am 23 years old, single; I have no kids and no debt. I would like to experiment in the family insurance business.”
It took me a month to get home. I arrived in Geneva on a Friday night. I went to work with Dad Saturday morning Dec. 15, 1984. I didn’t own a white shirt, a neck tie or dress shoes. I did own a backpack full of flannel shirts, patched blue jeans, wool socks and steel-toed logging boots.
The insurance landscape then included nine insurance offices in downtown Geneva. Seven of them were families similar to us and two insurance companies. There were two other insurance offices one block from downtown. Today, we are the last one standing downtown and the only insurance agency in the city of Geneva.
My best friend’s name is still on the Linden Street door above mine. Dad died at age 69, after nearly nine years of tutoring me. I did what he told me, and I achieved his plan two years ahead of schedule.
People ask me about the sixth generation. I tell them there will be one, but it may be from a different family. Life changes quickly, just like it did for me. There are lots of ways to make a living and many wonderful places to live and raise a family. For the Burralls, it happened to be insurance and Geneva that has supported five generations.