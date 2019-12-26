SENECA FALLS — Kathy Breen has lived much of her adult life taking care of her and her family’s health through the use of Young Living essential oils.
The Savannah resident started using them in 1996. Four years later, she began distributing the oils to others. As a stay-at-home mom at the time who home-schooled her two young boys, turning others onto the oils gave her an opportunity to earn an income as well as share her passion for their health benefits.
She said her now ex-husband suggested she open a storefront as a way to get out of the house and give her business a physical location. Breen did just that in October 2011, opening Back to Nature at 80 Fall St. For eight years she offered the oils at that retail location and used the storefront to “wake people up to the alternatives,” Breen said. “We literally live by these.”
For years, Breen said she has wanted to take the next step to open a wellness center. Her vision is to someday launch one at her country home in Savannah — which has plenty of acreage and would offer clients a chance to connect with the Earth as well.
For now, though, she’s piloting a wellness center on a smaller scale with Back to Nature 2 Rest, Recharge, Renew Center at 78 Fall St. She celebrated the center’s launch with a grand opening Nov. 11.
The space is adjacent to the original retail location, which is now run by another employee. Breen said Sara Wolven is serving as her main practitioner at Back to Nature 2, and space is available for others — such as massage therapists or chiropractors — who might like to offer their services. The rent is $100 per month.
The bright, colorful storefront has strands of rainbow beads in the window and inspirational messages affixed on all the walls. The center is open by appointment only. Myriad services are offered, including:
- Facial massage.
- Chair massage.
- Reiki.
- Ear candling.
- Paraffin wax hand treatment.
- Light therapy.
- Foot detoxification.
- Sonic vibration machine.
- Biocharger machine.
- Oxygen bar.
- Bemer mat treatment (for microcirculation).
- Amethyst biomat treatment.
Several of the machines are set up in the front of the storefront. In the rear area are a newly renovated bathroom and two separate rooms, with a massage table in one. Breen said the front space also can be used for yoga and meditation.
“It all fell into place,” she said of the space’s availability and Wolven’s interest.
In an email, Wolven noted Back to Nature 2 is a “one-stop shop” where clients can receive individualized care in a place where treatments are found at one location.
“Typically people have to travel all around to different places for one of these treatments,” she wrote.
The plan is to offer spa days on the second Saturday of each month; so far one has been held. Breen said Wolven also is putting together monthly packages for clients, affording them the opportunity to pick and choose the services they want. Those packages range in price from $75 to $200. Also on the horizon are a Reiki course and Valentine’s Day package for couples, Breen said. Priced at $444, the Valentine’s Day package includes every available treatment and a massage for each person.
“There’s nothing but positivity and uplifting feelings in here,” Breen said. “You can feel the energy.”
Twenty-three years ago, when Breen first started exploring essential oils, she likely did not envision the career path it would open up for her. She says today, as a Crown Diamond independent distributor, she has 65,000 people all over the world to whom she distributes oils. On her website she calls the company’s founder, the late Gary Young, a personal friend and mentor.
“I feel like I’m carrying on his mission,” Breen said earlier this week in her sunny storefront. “ ... If it weren’t for him I wouldn’t have what I have.”