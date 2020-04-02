GENEVA — Bruce DiFederico has been steeped in roller skating his entire life.
His father, Benjamin, and uncle, Joe, owned and operated the Geneva Rollerdrome on Route 14 for years. DiFederico recalls accompanying his father to both the rink and nearby mechanic’s shop to help out as a 10-year-old.
It was DiFederico’s idea in 1984 to take the show on the road, bringing roller skating to schools, community centers and the like so young and old could enjoy an afternoon or evening of roller skating. That idea only blossomed after the Geneva Rollerdrome closed in 2010.
Obviously the business — like so many others — is shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but normally, he does about 150 roller-skating parties a year, bringing his skates and music to locations stretching from Syracuse to Buffalo. Skating sessions can be arranged for gym classes, or after-school or evening fundraisers for students and/or their families.
“I like doing it. I like seeing the kids having fun,” DiFederico said. “That’s where I’m at.”
Bruce’s Mobile Skating has 2,500 pair of roller skates — they from youth size 7 to adult size 15 — and three trailers so DiFederico can hold events on the same day. In addition to himself, the business employs one other full-timer and two part-timers.
On a weeknight in early March, DiFederico and his daughter, Jennifer Thomas, were running a roller-skating party at the Phelps Elementary School while another was being held in Seneca Falls.
In Phelps, Thomas fetched the right footwear for the young skaters while DiFederico was in the gym fiddling with the music selections and tightening skates after the youngsters took a lap or two around the gym. The skaters glided clockwise while many of their parents huddled against the walls, tightening laces or helping the children up after tumbles.
DiFederico uses Spotify to provide music for skaters, typing in the selections he thinks his audience will want to hear. It’s different music for different crowds — but always clean, he noted.
He can sing “The Chicken Dance” in his sleep.
“I’ve listened to that song a couple of hundred times, that and the Hokey Pokey,” he said.
The school year is his busy time; at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak ± as schools were just announcing closures — DiFederico already had lost 14 bookings in three days. However, he does do some skating parties in the summer, like at Cass Park in Auburn and the Phelps Community Center for summer youth programs.
That downtime when school is out is when DiFederico prepares for the coming year — and it appears he’ll get a jump start on that. He uses the slower season to buy new shoelaces, check bearings, tighten plates and paint storage racks for the skates.
DiFederico says business goes in cycles. Before the onset of COVID-19 he saw roller skating and “the disco years” coming back.
“It’s a good family sport where parents can come out and have fun with their kids,” he said. “It’s a healthy sport.”
It’s also a sport that doesn’t break the family budget. Skaters are charged about $5 each at school events, usually fundraisers, that run 90 minutes to two hours. DiFederico said he usually pockets $3 in such instances and the sponsoring organization $2.
“That’s pretty reasonable in today’s world,” he said.
Bruce’s Mobile Skating provides organizations holding fundraisers with free posters.
Although he’s had a knee operation, DiFederico said he still likes to lace up his skates and go out a few times a week.
“I miss the rink,” he said. “I’ve skated a lot in my time.”