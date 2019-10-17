TYRE — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of eclectic is as follows: “Composed of elements drawn from various sources; selecting what appears to be best in various methods or styles.”
Among the synonyms for the word are mixed, motley, patchwork, ragtag and varied. You may as well add off-beat too.
Those terms would seem to apply to Custom Automotive on Route 318, a combination auto repair shop and outdoor museum.
People driving by can’t help notice a motley collection of cars from the 1930s to the ’70s — some running and some not, some in pretty rusted condition and some pristine, all scattered around the nicely mowed lawns.
There’s an old gas pump island out front, featuring gasoline companies and gas prices that no longer exist like Atlantic and $1.16 a gallon. There are old automotive signs everywhere. Owner Al Ritz has road signs and motorcycles as well.
Some, but not all, are for sale, depending on Ritz’s mood.
A replica of the General Lee Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show is displayed prominently out front. The skeletal remains of Modified race cars once driven by Ron Narducci and Dutch Hoag sit together in a side yard.
For ambience, Ritz has turkeys, chickens, ducks and a peacock or two walking around the property. He dressed up and posed mannequins at various locations. A NASCAR No. 18 Pontiac prepared for driver Bobby Labonte, fully decked out in its Interstate Battery colors, is on the property as well.
“I am a dealer and a car repair shop, but I have a hard time parting with old cars, and I won’t do any electrical work on a newer car,” Ritz said. “If it has value, I’ll take it. If it’s junk, it goes to the junkyard.
“I prefer to work on older cars. I can rebuild carburetors and can usually diagnose a problem by listening to an engine. I don’t have computer diagnosis equipment in my shop.”
Ritz said he rented space on Gravel Road for several years before finding his current parcel in 2007. He bought a metal building from students at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES near Auburn, tore it down and reassembled it.
Ritz makes no secret of his fondness for nostalgia and the old days of cruising and hot rods. He laments the fact that the current generation doesn’t seem interested in continuing the “Happy Days” legacy.
“The way they make cars today, the dealerships have you over a barrel,” he said.
Ritz sad he goes to auto and estate auctions in his spare time and is constantly on the lookout for unusual, rare older cars and trucks. His collection includes 1934 and ’35 Ford Street Rods with modern engines and running gear.
“People stop in and ask if I’m interested in a vehicle they have,” he said. “Over the years, things accumulated. I put them outside and invite people to stop, look around and take pictures.”
Inside, the shop is packed with auto parts and paraphernalia.
“Some people leave stuff at the door if I’m closed. Some I keep, some I don’t,” Ritz said. “I like the idea of going back in time, a trip down memory lane, so to speak. I like to go back to simpler, happier times.
“I’ve had visitors stop in who are touring the Finger Lakes from other countries. Many of them seem to enjoy the old auto stuff. I have a donation barrel, and being on a busy road helps generate people.”
By the way, Ritz does specialize in auto repairs, although mostly for older cars that don’t require a computer to diagnose a problem.
And, as you might have guessed, there is only one way to pay for Ritz’s work: cash only.