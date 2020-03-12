WATERLOO — By nature, diners are usually small, intimate and friendly places to eat.
Star Diner fits that description, and owner and cook Mehael “Mike’’ Hetelekides of Victor likes it that way. Apparently, so do customers at his Routes 5&20 establishment, which is just west of the Waterloo village limits.
“This is the perfect size for me. It allows me to keep a close eye on every plate that comes out of the kitchen to the customers,” he said. “And, with a small staff, we know we’ll never get more than 50 people in here if all seats are filled.”
The restaurant began life as the Plaza Restaurant in the 1960s, part of the Plaza Motel. The Hetelekides family bought it in 1996. They leased the restaurant to someone, and that didn’t work for various reasons.
In 2001, Mike, Nick and George Hetelekides and their mother took it back and reopened it as the Star Diner.
The family has run the Canal View Diner in Newark, the Villager in Canandaigua and the Star Diner in Avon. When his cousins changed the name of the Avon diner to Peppermints, they decided to use the Star Diner name for the Waterloo diner.
Their mother ran it for a while and eventually retired. Her sons then took over. George died two years ago, leaving Mike and Nick to keep it going.
“We offer typical diner food, but I think we upgrade a bit by using as many fresh ingredients as possible, such as vegetables and mushrooms,” Mike said.
Business has been steady, he said, highlighted by a loyal group of local, regular customers.
“The takeout business has been picking up, so we’re pretty busy most of the time,” he said. “It’s a pretty popular place. I think the food is good and the prices are reasonable. I see a lot of the reviews and it’s rewarding.”
Online reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
Sophie of Quebec City visited the Star Diner in October 2018 and posted this: “We were in the area recently for a weekend and looked for a place for breakfast. The first place we chose was closed so we found this place instead. First impression, this place is really small and we almost left because it was packed, but we actually were seated quickly. Enjoyed excellent coffee and omelets with home fries. Nice servers and quick service. Prices very reasonable. Liked it so much went back two days later and will definitely go back when in the area again.”
Tammy also visited the Star for breakfast in September 2018: “Found a table immediately for breakfast. Waited on immediately. More than enough food served. Needed a box for leftovers. Coffee filled continuously. Worth the price of $17 for two people.’’
From Jeremy of Lyons, who says he’s been going to the diner for years: “ ... and I have to say their breakfast is really good and very consistent, as in every time I go there and order my usual, it tastes and looks the same every time, even with different cooks, which is awesome. I still say the pattie melt is the best sandwich in town. It’s not the fanciest place around, but the food is good.”
And, Heather of Victor wrote in January 2019 that “this was an extremely pleasant surprise. My son and I stopped over for a quick lunch because we didn’t want to do the food court at the Outlet Mall. Wow. The sandwichs were delicious and arrived hot. The French fries were among the best I’ve ever had. Highly recommend this little pit stop.”
Star Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, billing itself as “vegetarian friendly.” It offers daily specials and homemade soups. There is seating in booths and at tables. And, its parking lot is often full, a sure sign that something good is going on inside.