OVID — The menu at the Golden Buck has remained largely the same through the years, its focus on all-American comfort food consistent throughout.
In part, that’s because customers get ornery when changes are made.
This longtime restaurant in this southern Seneca County village has been run by the Chamberlain family for 44 years. However, change may be afoot: Meg Mullins, who has been the sole owner since 2013, said the Golden Buck is for sale. With two young children at home, she is interested in spending more time with them. And, she figures her parents, who still work at the restaurant, might like a break.
Don and Carolyn Chamberlain bought the establishment from Midge Cowan in 1975; Mullins said at that time the Buck was mostly a bar that served food. In the ensuing years under the Chamberlains it has become more of a restaurant with a bar.
It is the only sit-down restaurant in the village that serves alcohol. The dining room seats about 50. Tables are adorned with linen-covered tablecloths, and there are red leather chairs. When outdoor seating is available another 30 diners can be accommodated.
Finger Lakes-area photographs and paintings by the late Dan Motill, who specialized in folk art images of local landmarks, hang from the walls.
The Chamberlains served lunches from the get-go and added dinners three nights a week in the early 1980s. Today, dinner is served every night except Sunday and Monday.
“Everything is homemade. Mom does all the cooking,” said Mullins, adding that employee Cathy Kopsa has also helped with the cooking for 30-plus years and has the longest tenure among non-family employees.
The menu features salads and sandwiches, steak, pork chops, several varieties of chicken, seafood and pasta. All dinners come with soup or salad; potato, rice or pasta; and rolls. Dinner entrées range in price from $10.95 for pasta to $26.95 for a seafood plate that includes haddock, shrimp, scallops and clam strips.
Prime rib on Saturdays is popular, as are the haddock and pork chops, Mullins said. Reubens are a much-ordered sandwich at lunch, and Carolyn Chamberlain prepares a turkey dinner special once a month for 10 months.
“I figure in November and December nobody wants it,” she joked.
The restaurant uses the bakery at the nearby Big M supermarket for its baked goods and offers New York state beers — Southern Tier, Ithaca Beer and Three Heads Brewing included — and Finger Lakes wines like Hosmer, Thirsty Owl, Shalestone and Boundary Breaks, in addition to others. And, the Golden Buck offers a full bar.
The owners buy local produce when they can, often from the Wycoff stand.
“We try to stay local as much as we can,” said Chamberlain, noting the one of the biggest changes over the years has been the recognition of dietary issues (i.e. gluten free and dairy free). She is happy to work with customers who have such restrictions. “I do accommodate people. I say, ‘You know what you can eat and I can cook it.’ ”
Mullins noted that people are also more interested in vegetables today.
“People are asking for vegetables,” she joked. “Before, you couldn’t give them away.”
The closing of Willard Psychiatric Center and the Seneca Army Depot affected the restaurant’s lunch business; during their heyday, Mullins said lunches were “crazy busy.” Nowadays, they see Five Points and Willard Drug Treatment Center employees during training sessions.
The Golden Buck casts a wide net for its customers; Mullins said they come from as far south as Watkins Glen, Hector and Trumansburg, as well as from Waterloo, Geneva and Seneca Falls to the north. Mullins said one couple has come almost every Saturday night from Canandaigua for dinner — for 20 years.
May through October is the restaurant’s busiest time of year. Many customers are “cottage people,” or campers from Sned Acres, Sampson State Park or tourists staying at local bed-and-breakfasts or inns.
Hours remain the same year-round, though.
“It slows down in the winter, but not enough to reduce our hours, which is a good problem to have,” Mullins said.
The Golden Buck does host small private events, often on Sundays or Mondays, such as birthday, anniversary and shower celebrations. Mullins said one longtime customer asked to have his 55th wedding anniversary celebration there. Wakes at the restaurant are not unusual, either; Mullins considers that request a compliment.
Chamberlain and Mullins said they are seeing the second and third generations of family members who enjoy dinner at the Golden Buck.
“We comfortably know more than 90 percent of our clientele,” Chamberlain said, adding they are aware of the family’s desire to sell “ … and they’re very much against it.”
Mullins is one of five children (one brother is deceased), and her three living siblings either live in the Albany area or in Mississippi.
The fact that the Chamberlain family has been running the restaurant in much the same way for 40-plus years — case in point: They have no website or Facebook page — is why their customers chafe at the idea of them selling. They like the food, but also the family service and connection.
Chamberlain is proud of the fact that many former employees have gone on to successful careers in the hospitality business. For them, the Golden Buck proved to be a useful training ground.
Mullins said the restaurant’s loyal customers have become an extension of her own family too.
“It’s been nice for me,” she said. “So many people have seen me grow up.”
