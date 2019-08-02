WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Sessler Companies recently presented the 2019 Small Business of the Year Award to Waterloo Laundry Depot.
The award was presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership BBQ event sponsored by the Quality Inn. Nearly 250 Chamber members and guests attended the event, held at Fleur De Lis Brew Works on July 17.
“Waterloo Laundry Depot exemplifies the true spirit of this award,” said Chamber President Jeff Shipley. “Their contributions to our community extend far beyond the transformative investments made into the business. They have been at the forefront of downtown Waterloo’s revitalization efforts, they support many local charitable organizations and their partnership with our Chamber has helped our expansive network bring meaningful change to Seneca County.”
Since 2016, the Waterloo Laundromat has been owned by Chuck Hinkel who has transformed the business into a regional success story and has made major investments in both the business and community. In addition to adding $125,000 worth of state-of-the-art equipment and upgrades to the building, Waterloo Laundry has added numerous services and amenities for its customers, including drop-off dry cleaning, car vacuums, debit/credit payment system on washers/dryers and an ATM machine.
It is heavily involved in the community and has donated to local charities including the Waterloo Little League, Youth Lacrosse and Youth Football.
“The community has really benefited from Waterloo Laundry Depot’s transformation and enhancements,” said Membership Development Manager Mackenzie Green. “We applaud the hard work and appreciate their investment and commitment to our Chamber.”
Other finalists for the Small Business of the Year Award included: Austin Physical Therapy (Waterloo), Doran Funeral Home (Seneca Falls) and Downtown Deli (Seneca Falls).
The Small Business of the Year award, developed by the Chamber in 2007, recognizes and celebrates the impact that small businesses have on local communities.
