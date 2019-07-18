GENEVA — Once a year the Alliance Community Church on West North Street in Geneva hosts a special picnic and service at Seneca Lake State Park. This year, the gathering takes place Sunday.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and is being held in Pavilion 1. It features Pastor Dave Linn, along with music by The Harvesters.
“We have a picnic there every year,” said member Dawn Covert. “We’re looking for a larger scale. All are welcome. We’re a warm, friendly church.”
She said there will be plenty of food on hand and activities for the children.
“And if anyone wants to be baptized, they will be baptized,” she said.
The church said Linn, superintendent of the Northeastern District of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, has pastored churches in upstate New York and West Virginia for nearly 40 years. He is also the founder of CareNet Center of Rockland County.
A resident of Rome, he was on the radio for 18 years across New York with his Bible-discussion show. Additionally, Linn is the author of the book, Faithfulness, the Surprising Key to a Life of Joy and Meaning.
The Harvesters are comprised of two couples — Doug and Janet Young and Doug and Linda Eldred — that have been signing together for more than three decades, starting in a church choir in Auburn.
“About 10 years ago, we felt the Lord calling us to venture out into the surrounding communities to sing God’s praises,” the group stated. “Because we are farmers in upstate New York, we decided it would be fitting to name the group The Harvesters. While we are harvesting in our fields, we are also hoping to harvest souls in song for the Lord. We are very grateful to see the fruit that God has produced from the results of four people going into the Lord’s ‘fields.’”
For more information about the event, call (315) 789-8454.
