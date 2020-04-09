VICTOR — The parking lots and the wings of Eastview Mall are silent now, the result of the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential business Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended to April 29.
How the restart will happen remains to be seen, said Mike Kauffman, who manages Eastview Mall for Wilmorite.
“We will certainly abide by any regulations dictated by the state and will have extensive signage, door clings and other visuals to help ensure our shoppers and employees are following proper procedures,” he said Tuesday. “We are unsure at this time if it will be a slow ramping up of business or if business will be strong out of the gate. I’m sure most tenants will have specific guidelines in place as well.”
While the retail world is rapidly changing in the age of Amazon, Eastview Mall and neighboring Wilmorite properties continue to play an important role in Ontario County’s economy, employing thousands of people and generating nearly $10 million in sales tax for the county and its municipalities, said Mary Gates, the county’s director of finance.
Malls across the nation have been struggling to hold onto retailers as more and more shoppers turn to the internet.
Eastview Mall has not been immune to the changing landscape. Sears, an anchor store at Eastview since the mall’s opening in 1971, closed in November as the struggling retailer looks for ways to survive.
However, unlike some malls where those former Sears stores sit empty, the space won’t stay vacant. Dick’s Sporting Goods is moving from a plaza across Route 96 to the former Sears site to create a 100,000-square-foot space. Construction is well underway.
“We were really really fortunate that Dick’s jumped into that location,” Kauffman said in an interview with the Finger Lakes Times prior to the shutdown.
Dick’s is not simply moving across the road, he emphasized. They are bringing a new retail concept with them that goes beyond sporting equipment to include an outdoor turf field and other interactive offerings.
In the mall, Eastview has held its own amid the decline of so many brick-and-mortar retailers.
“It’s a challenging time, but it’s also an exciting time,” Kauffman said.
He said some retailers are “finding new and creative ways to do things. The successful retailers will be the ones who can blend brick and mortar with their online presence.”
Among the concepts: shop to store, where people can pick up merchandise they have ordered online and make returns. Macy’s, a mall anchor, is among those offering the service.
“A great majority of our national retailers already have this platform in place,” Kauffman said.
Prior to the mall’s shutdown in mid-March, Eastview had a 92 percent occupancy rate for the first quarter. Generally, that first-quarter number rises to about 95 percent occupancy by September or October, he explained.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate in that regard,” Kauffman noted.
Kauffman said the mall is not standing pat in the face of major changes in retailing. Wilmorite sees an Eastview in the future with a greater focus on entertainment, food and interactive offerings. Additionally, the mall has begun an effort to bring in specialized local retailers as well. These businesses work under something called “specialty leasing” that features shorter-term leases.
“We work out a deal that works for them and us,” Kauffman said.
Examples include Wine University, the Oriental Rug Mart, and Purrs and Paws Cat Café, where customers can drink coffee and hang out with felines.
Kauffman said mall sales trends remain positive, with sales volume rising 3 percent from 2018 to ‘19.
As for the anchors, Kauffman said so far, so good.
Macy’s, which is struggling in some locations nationwide, is doing well at Eastview, as are other anchors like JCPenney, Lord + Taylor, and Von Maur.
“We feel strongly that they’re going to be here for a long time,” he said.
Kauffman also pointed to the draw of the Apple Store, which he said acts like an anchor, even though it doesn’t occupy the square footage of those other retailers.
“Apple has really offset the loss of Sears (on that wing of the mall),” he said.
Kauffman cited the “great support from the town and county.”
Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren said he knows Eastview is facing a changing market when it comes to retailing and said the town has been proactive in giving Wilmorite more flexibility; last year the town approved mixed-use zoning for the mall that expands the types of businesses that can locate there.
Marren said Wilmorite never asked for the changes.
“We’ve just been trying to think outside the box and provide the developer with some additional tools in the tool box,” Marren said.