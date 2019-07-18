GENEVA — One of the first things the new owners of the Geneva Ramada Lakefront did after purchasing the hotel, events and conference center in October 2017 was give the building a paint job.
The blue roof that you either loved or hated? Gone. The beige exterior was re-imagined from its uniform tan to a mix of lighter colors.
“It gives it a more modern feel,” said Terry Sindt, a 40-year veteran of the hospitality industry who was brought in to oversee the Ramada by Guests Inc., the firm hired by Geneva Hotels LLC to manage the location.
The cosmetic do-over set the tone for a number of incremental changes at the Ramada since Geneva Hotels LLC obtained the hotel, which Chris Iversen built in 1997.
Among the changes: A sleek hotel lobby and promenade surrounding a renovated ballroom that can seat up to 210.
“We re-did the ceiling, carpet, wallpaper, light fixtures,” Sindt said of the ballroom.
They have also renovated 3½ floors of guest rooms, Sindt added.
The hotel also is building a new, 2,500-square-foot events space that will replace the seasonal tent that sits between the hotel and the lake. It will seat up to 230.
The guest rooms are getting overhauled as well, Sindt said.
“We have 2½ floors left that we’re going to do in the fall (after the heavy tourist season),” he said.
In particular, bathrooms are being upgraded in the guest rooms, which are also getting fresh coats of paint. The king rooms now have shower units in replacement of bathtubs.
Hotel hallways have been spruced up as well.
However, the renovations don’t end there. The 148-room Ramada will have a new name come this fall, said Sindt: 41 Lakefront, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
“The hotel is franchised through Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which means the owners pay a franchise fee each month to Wyndham to use the name and services provided by the Wyndham, such as advertising etc.,” said Sindt.
Sindt said that “41 Lakefront is easy. It rolls off your tongue.”
The owners, said Sindt, love the Ramada and its location at the north end of Seneca Lake and in the middle of one of New York’s most popular tourism regions.
“Geneva has rebounded nicely,” Sindt said.
But to compete — he pointed to the boutique hotel being built in Canandaigua to replace the Inn on the Lake — the Ramada couldn’t stand still.
A complete overhaul was not necessary, but an upgrade was, and that’s what the hotel owner is doing, said Sindt, a Minnesota native who lives in Virginia but spends most of his time in Geneva managing the hotel. He plans to retire within a few years.
“In the owners’ minds and in my mind, you have to take small steps, but there are a lot of steps to be taken,” he said. “The vision is how can we grow, renew and create a bottom line that works for us.”
In all, he said, facility improvements are in the “seven-figure range.”
The goal, he said, is to enhance the hotel and conference center’s reputation as a “destination place,” he said.
The renovated bar and restaurant, formerly called the Pier House, is now F2T Kitchen & Bar, and Sindt said the menu has been transformed as well under the leadership Samantha Buyskes, one of the region’s most respected chefs.
“Her influence is being felt,” said Sindt — from what’s served at the restaurant to the wedding and party fare. “We’ve definitely raised the bar of what we’re doing (under Buyskes).”
Sindt said a number of key employees have stayed during the transition to new ownership and management.
“I have a good team,” he said. “A lot of people have been here for a long time, which is great.”
Sindt said there is a singular focus of everyone who works at the Ramada: the guests.
In fact, Guest Inc.’s company motto is “We love guests.”
