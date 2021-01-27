Many of the region’s businesses have yet to recover one year after the first COVID-19 cases were discovered in the U.S.
Some have weathered the storm or even thrived, but others — including the restaurant and hospitality industry — continue to struggle to stay alive as they await an end to a pandemic that has devastated their bottom lines.
The Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses retain employees and keep their doors open through the economic slowdown, has been a key feature in two COVID-relief measures approved by Congress, including one passed in December that included a $284 billion extension for the program.
“We’re still seeing a lot of demand as a result of the pandemic,” said Charlie Vita, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Canandaigua National Bank, one of the local financial institutions administering the PPP program.
Vita said CNB helped over 4,100 local businesses get $357 million in loans to assist with not only payroll but some operational costs as well. As long as businesses use 60 percent of the money for payroll costs and other eligible expenses, the loans don’t have to be paid back, he noted.
The loans are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and applications are due March 31. Covered periods are between eight and 24 weeks.
Vita said CNB is opening the second round of PPP loans to all local businesses, not just its customers.
“It’s been an effective program,” he said. “It’s kept a lot of businesses open and kept a lot of people employed.”
Businesses with 500 employees or less are eligible for PPP loans, so long as they didn’t get money in the previous round. For businesses looking to get a second loan — or draw as they are called — they must employ fewer than 300.
The maximum loan amount in the first draw program is 2.5 times the average monthly payroll, up to $10 million, with a $20 million corporate group cap.
For the second draw program, the maximum loan amount is 2.5 times the average monthly payroll, up to $2 million, with $4 million corporate group cap. To be eligible to receive a second draw loan, businesses must have a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts in at least one quarter of 2020 when compared to the same quarter in 2019.
However, for the restaurant and hospitality industry, which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the maximum loan amount is 3.5 times the average monthly payroll, up to $2 million.
“Those industries have really felt it, but we have received loan applications across industries,” said Vita. “Restaurants and hotels are not as well-capitalized and have not been able to weather the storm.”
Banks essentially lend the money to the bank, and the U.S. Small Business Administration pays them back, Vita explained. Banks make little money on the transactions, but Vita believes it’s important to CNB that the regional economy stays as strong as it can, given the extraordinary circumstances.
To learn more about the PPP program at CNB, go to https://bit.ly/3pyRCs5.