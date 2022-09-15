BUTLER — The Butler Historical Preservation Society is dedicating a mural highlighting two figures from Wayne County history at 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
The ceremony will be held at former Town Superivor Dave Spickerman’s former store at 4240 Route 89.
The mural was created by Mural Mania, which is led by Mark DeCracker of Lyons.
Butler Town Historian Lori Fry Schmidt said the mural commemorates “the historical significance” of Samuel Ward, the first Black minister in Wayne County, and Antoinette Brown Blackwell, the first ordained female minister in the United States. Both served the Congregational Church in South Butler in the 1800s.
Refreshments will be served.
Find more information on the Butler Historical Preservation Society on Facebook @ButlerHistoricalSociety.