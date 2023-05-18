CANANDAIGUA — The building at 31 S. Main St. in this Ontario County city once housed the land offices of Oliver Phelps and Nathanial Gorham, purchasers of 6 million acres of land in western New York from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 1788.
The land, purchased way back then for $1 million, eventually became a major part of what is now Ontario County, with the Phelps and Gorham names still prominent today.
On May 11, new owners Danielle Clement and David LeFebvre reopened the historic building as the Canandaigua 1892 Hotel. They call it the Finger Lakes region’s first boutique rental hotel, a new concept that features a multi-unit, concierge-style short-term option.
The owners say they are targeting all-season tourists, as well as event and wedding crowds and corporate renters. Clement and LeFebvre said their goal is to provide an experience that offers the freedom of a vacation and short-term rental with the amenities, convenience and thoughtfulness of a well-prepared boutique hotel.
They will dedicate each unit after a Finger Lake.
“As experienced real estate professionals who focus on creating new opportunities in the market, we saw a need for this new concept and fell in love with the idea of rehabilitating one of the most visible buildings in downtown Canandaigua,” Clement said.
The hotel offers studio suites, and there are one-bedroom and two-bedroom options. It features chef-driven kitchens, open spaces for couples or families, polished furnishings, and luxurious bedding.
“The world has shifted in the past few years, and customers are more discerning about how they spend their money while expecting quality, ease of access, and independence in return,” LeFebvre said.
Clement and LeFebvre incorporated sustainable products and practices in the new hotel, including tankless hot-water heaters, spray-foam insulation, energy-efficient windows and appliances, automatic light switches, LED recess lighting, multi-zone heating and cooling units, and the use of reclaimed wood from the building to rebuild privacy walls and for inclusion in the design.
Clement is a Canandaigua native and longtime real estate professional, starting at the age of 19 while she was attending college. In 2015, she formed her own real estate business, Danielle Clement Homes, expanding the operation each year.
LeFebvre, who hails from Hilton, fell in love with the Canandaigua and Bristol areas, and Canandaigua Lake in particular. His career began in fixing and flipping real estate and grew into investing in commercial properties.
The couple has a blended family of four children and three dogs. They live in Canandaigua.
“These buildings have so much history and a story to tell and were the creation of someone’s vision over 130 years ago,” Clement said. “To restore their potential to be relevant players in today’s market by creating new purposes for their use is a second-to-none passion I’ve come to realize.”
For more information, and reservations, go to the hotel’s website at www.1892hotel.com.