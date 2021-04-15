CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce announced the five winners of its 2021 (Virtual) Business Inspiration Awards recently.
The recipients:
• Environmental Champion of the Year Award — Canandaigua Yacht Club.
• Visionary of the Year Award — Seager Marine.
• Corporate Humanitarian of the Year Award — ESL Federal Credit Union.
• Innovator of the Year Award — Pactiv Evergreen.
• Minority or Woman-Owned Business Award — Thai by Night.
The Chamber will present the awards, which are sponsored by Lyons National Bank, May 21 via Zoom. Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester, will be the keynote speaker.
UR Medicine Thompson Health is sponsoring the speaking engagement, while the awards process is underwritten in part by Constellation Brands.
In addition, the Chamber honors its milestone members at this event. This year, its top honorees with 65 years of membership are Canandaigua Country Club and Murphy’s Tire Service. Fifty-six businesses in all are reaching a milestone and will receive certificate of appreciations.
Event info is subject to change. For more event details and to view a full list of milestone members and sponsorship opportunities for the event, visit CanandaiguaChamber.com. To participate, register on the Chamber’s event page.
Contact Chris Cole at ccole@canandaiguachamber.com with questions.