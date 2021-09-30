CANANDAIGUA — A graduate of Finger Lakes Community College and the University at Buffalo has joined the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce team.
Andrew Biernat has accepted the position of Member Relations manager.
Biernat brings experience in personal fitness training as well as sales, marketing and business coaching. He will be responsible for all phases of member engagement, as well as supporting trainings and events that bring together friends and colleagues and congratulate honorees.
In addition, he will oversee the Chamber’s visitor center and website.
“Relationships are at the core of all we do,” said Ethan Fogg, president of the Canandaigua Chamber. “Andrew has the enthusiasm and discipline to help us maintain esprit de corps and enhance members’ return on investment in these challenging times.”
Canandaigua Chamber has grown to serve members in six counties from its offices at 113 S. Main Street, which is adjacent to the Central on Main in historic downtown Canandaigua. Find information about Chamber members, benefits, recognition programs and events, including this year’s Athena Women’s Leadership Awards, at CanandaiguaChamber.com.